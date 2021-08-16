Cancel
Sports

Siriki Dembele and Harrison Burrows hoping for Peterborough recalls

newschain
 4 days ago
Siriki Dembele will be hoping for a start as Peterborough host Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Peterborough duo Siriki Dembele and Harrison Burrows will be hoping for recalls for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Cardiff.

The pair came off the bench to score stoppage-time goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Derby and will be pushing for starts as a result.

Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) remains absent but Posh boss Darren Ferguson has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Sammie Szmodics could return after missing the Derby game to be at the birth of his child.

Cardiff were also victorious at the weekend, seeing off newly-promoted Blackpool 2-0.

Defenders Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown will again be missing for the trip.

Both are out with ankle injuries and are not expected back for a few weeks as Mick McCarthy manages a number of absentees.

Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans all missed the Blackpool victory and are not due back.

