Jay-Z In The Running For A New York Sports Betting License
Jay-Z has a new "Empire State of Mind" with his bid for a sports betting license in New York. What Happened: The New York Gaming Commission is reviewing vendor applications to handle its nascent online sports betting operations. TMZ reported Jay-Z is in pursuit of a license in partnership with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The duo has formed Fanatics Sportsbook, which in turn has teamed with the online sports gambling software company Kambi Group.www.benzinga.com
