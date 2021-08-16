Cancel
Jay-Z In The Running For A New York Sports Betting License

By Phil Hall
Jay-Z has a new "Empire State of Mind" with his bid for a sports betting license in New York. What Happened: The New York Gaming Commission is reviewing vendor applications to handle its nascent online sports betting operations. TMZ reported Jay-Z is in pursuit of a license in partnership with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The duo has formed Fanatics Sportsbook, which in turn has teamed with the online sports gambling software company Kambi Group.

