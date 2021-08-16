The 2022 Subaru BRZ Isn't All That Fuel Efficient

The numbers for the AWD and FWD models are promising thus far, with the hybrid set to be even more efficient. For years, the car enthusiasts of America cried out to the heavens, questioning why they'd been abandoned on a huge continent devoid of small trucks. That's all set to change with the delivery of the 2022 Ford Maverick, which has already generated significant buzz ahead of its launch later this year. Window stickers for the upcoming truck have leaked on the Maverick Truck Club forums. If legitimate, it suggests the petrol-engined Maverick models have remarkably good fuel economy.