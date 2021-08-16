Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County searching for killer after man found shot to death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the search for a killer who gunned down a man in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Officers were called to 1400 Creedmore Court in Austell Sunday afternoon in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, Cobb County police said found 33-year-old Cyrus Andrews suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said emergency crews tried to help save him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released a very general description of the suspect that could describe thousands of people in the area. We are awaiting a more detailed description before sharing that information.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

