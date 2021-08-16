New Vial Sizes for Bivigam, Nabi-HB Now Available
New vial presentations of Bivigam® (immune globulin, [human] – 10% liquid) and Nabi-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin [human]) have been made available by ADMA Biologics. Bivigam is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency which includes, but is not limited to, the humoral immune defect in common variable immunodeficiency, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, congenital agammaglobulinemia, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies. The product is now available as a 10% liquid in a new 100mL vial, in addition to the 50mL vial.www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com
