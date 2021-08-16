How Arenado, Goldschmidt getting hot impacts the Cardinals
At long last, the moment has arrived: St Louis Cardinals stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are getting hot at the same time. Don’t look now, but here come the St. Louis Cardinals. They are coming off six straight wins, featuring two series sweeps over the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals, and are now only behind the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds for the second spot in the wild-card race.redbirdrants.com
Comments / 0