How Arenado, Goldschmidt getting hot impacts the Cardinals

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two-run double and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Royals. After homering off Brad Keller on Aug. 7, Arenado went deep again off the Royals' starter Saturday. He then smacked a ground-rule double off Greg Holland in the ninth to cash two of his four RBI on the night. The Cardinals' third baseman has had a tough go of it in August, but in five games against Kansas City, he is hitting .316 with three home runs.