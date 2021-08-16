Cancel
Golf

Dana Husby wins Club Championship at Headwaters Golf Club

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Husby took charge during the second 18 holes to capture the Men’s Club Championship at Headwaters Golf Club. Husby shared the lead with Trent Wilcox and Tate Usher at 3-over par 75 after Saturday’s first 18 holes. Five birdies during the second 18 holes on Sunday led to a 71 as Husby carried a six-shot advantage into the final nine holes. Despite carding three bogeys for a 39, Husby held on for the win with a 45-hole score of 185. Wilcox finished three strokes back at 188 while Ron Litzau finished third at 190.

