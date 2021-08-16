Dana Husby wins Club Championship at Headwaters Golf Club

Jerrod Hansen won his third club championship at the North Valley Golf Course Sunday, beating Scott Flatebo in a playoff. Hansen led Flatebo by four shots after shooting 4-under-par 66 on Saturday and kept that same margin going into the final nine holes Sunday. Flatebo still trailed by four with six holes left, but used a pair of birdies to help him pull even going into the final hole. Both made par – Hansen’s coming when he rolled in a breaking 10-foot putt – to force a sudden-death playoff.