K.K. Downing on how KK’s Priest is passing the baton: “Us dinosaurs won’t be around forever... We must keep the music alive”

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK.K. Downing has shared his thoughts on the future of heavy metal, acknowledging that the days of the genre’s founding giants are coming to an end. In a new interview with Chile’s Radio Futuro, Downing discussed the fate of the music he has spent his career championing in Judas Priest and, more recently, KK’s Priest:

