In the world of music, few artists beyond their mid-thirties have a chance on the pop charts. It’s particularly remarkable, then, that pioneering rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson ended up entering one of the busiest periods of her career, and achieving her highest media profile, in her sixth decade of life. In the 1990s, a rockabilly revivalist movement made her more popular on the touring circuit in the UK, Europe, and America than she had been in decades, all while her recording output continued apace.“I was just getting my second wind at the time,” she says by phone from her long-time...