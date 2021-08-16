Cancel
The Walking Dead showrunner shares intel on new season 11 characters

By Dalton Ross
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series' latest installment is gonna be supersize. It's the beginning of the end… kinda. Aug. 22 marks the season premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead on AMC. But it's going to be a looooooooong season. Instead of offering a standard 16-episode package split into two groups of eight, season 11 will be a supersize 24 episodes, broken up into three batches. So when the show started production on episode 1101, did it feel like the beginning of the end, or, with so much filming left to do, had the finish line not come into focus yet?

TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11 Maggie and Negan alliance – new photos

No fan of The Walking Dead will ever forget the episode “Last Day on Earth.” This is the famous episode featuring Negan’s lineup in which Glenn and Abraham were bludgeoned with his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille. One character that will never forget what occurred is Maggie, the wife of Glenn.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Walking Dead Season 11 Promo Teases Thrills And Spills

The Walking Dead season 11 is right around the corner, and this latest promo further teases the thrills and spills to come in the long-running drama’s final run. While US fans can catch TWD on either AMC or AMC Plus, Disney Plus has snapped up the rights to the show in the UK and Ireland and will be exclusively streaming new episodes the day after their premiere in the States, through its mature Starz label. Check out the new Disney Plus promo for the final season via the player above.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for the Final Season of THE WALKING DEAD Teases Epic Battle

AMC has released another trailer titled Live For Them for the upcoming final season of their series The Walking Dead. While last week we saw our first full trailer for Season 11, this is a teaser that gives us glimpses of each of the show’s characters in the final season, and the impending battle that seems to be looming over them.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead EP Teases Season 11 Story Not From The Comics

The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season is right around the corner. Later this month, the super-sized 24-part run will kick off with its first batch of eight episodes. With the introduction of the Commonwealth, season 11 will roughly adapt the final three volumes of the comic book series – New World Order, The Rotten Core and Rest In Peace. However, it’s also weaving in a wholly original storyline that’s not based on anything from the comics.
TV Series/Film

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7: Release Date, Cast and More

The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are airing their final seasons in 2021 and 2022, but the zombie universe will keep expanding with an untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off and new anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead is still shuffling along as zombies tend to do, and in the absence of the main Walking Dead show, it will become the new standard-bearer for the AMC franchise. Here’s everything we know about Fear the Walking Dead season 7.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Franchise Producer Hints Actors and Characters From Past Seasons Could Return

The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but characters from past seasons could live again in Tales of the Walking Dead. The anthology spin-off series, in development at AMC Networks from Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, is described by the network as "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences." According to franchise executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, "almost everyone" who has lived or died on The Walking Dead wants to return to tell new tales in Tales of the Walking Dead:
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Series boss on high stakes

The premiere of The Walking Dead season 11 is poised to arrive on AMC next week (it’s already available on the AMC+ streaming service). Are you ready for the beginning of the end here? We hope so, as there are a lot of exciting things around every corner!. In general,...
TV Seriesmagic983.com

“The Walking Dead: Season 10” Digital Code

Brett Radler has your chance to win a digital code to download “The Walking Dead: Season 10” all week long at 8:40pm!. The Walking Dead: Season Ten brings the group closer to war with the Whisperers and their brutal leader, Alpha. With six bonus episodes, including the backstory “Here’s Negan.” Own The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD today, from Lionsgate.
TV SeriesComicBook

Maggie Returns to The Walking Dead a Different Person in Season 11

"The woman who left is not the one standing here now. So keep pushing me, Negan. Please." That's the threat Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) issues to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at gunpoint in the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, making a point to end with a statement: Maggie's back. More than a full season after Cohan's temporary exit in Season 9, Maggie made a dramatic return to help finish the Whisperer War in the original Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," before reuniting with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in the extended Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "Keep Moving"

There's no turning back in an extended sneak from the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In part one of the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) mounts a potential suicide mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead. When a violent storm forces Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group underground into a subway tunnel filled with the undead, the rule of survival shifts from "no man left behind" to "we keep going." Negan warns of flood, but the survivors keep moving in the newest clip released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five Predictions We’re Making for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

The endgame is here for The Walking Dead, almost. Come August 22nd we’re going to see the final season of the show that’s kicked off a couple of spinoffs and a movie that’s still being waited on since it’s a big hope that we’ll see the guy that was the face of the show for a long time, Rick Grimes. There are a few loose ends to tie up though, and it’s easy to think that a lot of us think we know what’s coming from the trailer, but it’s also easy to think that we won’t really know what to expect until it’s finally on the air. The thing about TWD is that it’s deviated so far from the comic books that have inspired the show that trying to sort out who’s going to die next, who’s going to survive, and who will menace the survivors next is up in the air most times, and with good reason.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus teases huge shift for final season

Ahead of the final season of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus and his co-star Melissa McBride have revealed that there is a big change coming to the show. The introduction of the Commonwealth mega-community will be a shift for season 11, changing the show more drastically than ever before. According...

