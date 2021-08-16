Cancel
Public Health

95 Percent of Religious Leaders Will Get COVID Vaccine While Many Congregants Still Resist

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"I would say that the vast majority are paralyzed or silent because of how polarized it has been," theologian Curtis Chang told the Associated Press.

