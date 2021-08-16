COVID vaccine mandate for NYC restaurants, bars, gyms and concerts kicks off Tuesday: De Blasio

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is joined by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as they visit a mobile vaccination site in the Bronx on Friday afternoon on May 7, 2021, in New York City. The Bronx, along with parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, is one of the areas that has seen some resistance to getting the vaccine for COVID-19. The Bronx is also the borough that had the highest death rate from the pandemic. Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Dai

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a strict new COVID mandate, including proof of vaccination, for those who want to dine or drink indoors, go to the gym, visit museums, and other social events in New York City starting Tuesday.

While the mandate, the first of its kind in the U.S., will not be formally enforced until mid-Sept., the mayor said the so-called Key to NYC program will offer training for businesses on how to handle possible confrontations between patrons and staffers, who will be on the frontlines of checking vaccination status.

“There are so many amazing things that you can experience in this city if you are vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “We want you to enjoy the fullness of the city but you have to be vaccinated.”

De Blasio said the purpose of the program is to make it safe for vaccinated people to keep enjoying a normal life and to encourage people to get the jab.

“Just buy into this because it’s going to work for all of us, is going to make us all safer.

Under the new rules, patrons, employees, New Yorkers, commuters and visitors - anyone who wants to dine out, work out, and go to the theatre will need to show proof of vaccination, either in the form of a paper vaccination record or a digital record like the New York State Excelsior Pass that verifies vaccination status or negative test results.

De Blasio warned that COVID documentation must be legit and that law enforcement will act swiftly against those creating, selling, and presenting fake vaccination cards including prison sentences of up to seven years.

“Don’t even think about falsifying vaccination records,” Hizzoner warned.

There are exceptions for children under 12 — who are not yet eligible for vaccination — and athletes, contractors and some performers who don’t live in the city. The policy also excludes church potlucks, community centers, office buildings, house parties (even if they’re catered) and people ducking in somewhere to pick up food or use the bathroom, among other exemptions.

De Blasio framed the rules as a way to give the majority of New Yorkers who are vaccinated more freedom to safely experience everything the city has to offer without fear of infection from the virulent delta variant of COVID-19.

“Vaccination allows you to enjoy all that’s good in life,” he said.

He predicted that the rules would actually encourage more people to go out to eat and drink.

“People prefer to go in an environment in which they can feel safer,” de Blasio said.

He said unvaccinated people will still be able to eat outdoors and take part in other outdoor activities, although he stressed that the city might tighten rules in the future.

David Burke, a celebrity chef who owns three Manhattan restaurants, predicted the new vaccine rules would push some who have not been vaccinated to get off the fence.

“Fear of missing out is a very powerful motivator,” Burke said.

Businesses that violate the rules will be subject to an escalating scale of fines starting with $1,000 for a first offense, beginning on Sept. 13.

Despite the strict new guidelines, de Blasio brushed aside questions about whether the city should do more to discourage all sorts of gatherings given the increasing number of cases attributed to the delta variant.

A cause for concern is a city-sponsored celebratory concert that’s expected to draw thousands of people to Central Park on Saturday. While the mayor insists that everyone in attendance will need to show proof of vaccination, critics fear a potential spread of the virus.

De Blasio said vaccination numbers have increased sharply in recent days as more than 100,000 New Yorkers got vaccinated last week, a 30% jump from the previous week. It’s the first time in two months the weekly tally has surpassed that number.