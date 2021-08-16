Cancel
Illinois State

Pritzker signs seven bills related to Illinois service members

By Shepard Price
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed seven pieces of legislation aimed at improving the lives of Illinois' service members and veterans and to honor their service. The legislation joins previous Pritzker administration efforts including funding a fifth veteran's home in Chicago and the creation of the Veterans Service-Related Ailments Task Force, which reviews injuries that are not currently recognized at the federal level.

