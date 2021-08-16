Pritzker signs seven bills related to Illinois service members
On Monday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed seven pieces of legislation aimed at improving the lives of Illinois' service members and veterans and to honor their service. The legislation joins previous Pritzker administration efforts including funding a fifth veteran's home in Chicago and the creation of the Veterans Service-Related Ailments Task Force, which reviews injuries that are not currently recognized at the federal level.www.theintelligencer.com
