After being closed for a week due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mecklenburg County reopens

After a COVID-19 outbreak among staff forced the Mecklenburg County courthouse to close for a full week , the courthouse reopened Monday.

The courthouse will be open under modified restrictions. Officials are asking those who do not have to appear in person to ultiize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

The operating hours for the Clerk of Superior Court will be Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Those wanting access to public records will have to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The complete modifications are provided below:

Everyone who enters the courthouse will be required to wear a mask.

