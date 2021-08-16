Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Honus Wagner card sells for $6.6M, shattering record

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03B1z1_0bT6DvAM00

A T206 Honus Wagner card from 1909 sold for $6.6 million early Monday, shattering the record for highest-selling sports card of all time.

The previous record of $5.2 million belonged to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection autographed rookie jersey card of LeBron James.

What makes the Honus Wagner card special?

The T206 Wagner card is considered the holy grail of cards, given how few are known to exist.

Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

“This Wagner stands out because of its condition,” said Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions, which brokered the deal. “There’s only about 60 of these that we can confirm through various population reports and available grading data. Of those 60, most are rated poor, authentic or good, at best. This card is one of the best examples out there, and it’s certainly one of the best examples available.”

Both parties wished to remain anonymous, though the seller was identified as an East Coast collector.

What is the greatest MLB team ever? Find out here

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Cy Young
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Honus Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Nhl#Topps Mickey#T206 Wagner#Nba#Nhl#Robert Edward Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Topps
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Honus Wagner card re-establishes dominance over Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

In recent months, football cards tied to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have set new records at auction. Honus Wagner has told those whippersnappers to take a seat. Via Dan Hajducky of ESPN.com, a T206 Honus Wagner card from 1909 sold for $6.066 million early Monday.
NFLblackchronicle.com

The Honus Wagner T206 is the sports card GOAT, and it always will be

Nearly 100,000 people flooded onto the floor of the 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention in suburban Chicago, all jostling for space while peering into glass cases. Some were there to buy, shelling out anywhere from a couple of bucks to hundreds of thousands on cards. Others just wanted a glimpse of what they had only ever read about — the most sought-after and controversial card ever made.
MLBPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

The T206 Honus Wagner Is the Holy Grail of Baseball Cards

I started collecting baseball cards as a kid. I still remember my first ever baseball card: the 1978 Burger King Thurman Munson. It was part of a join venture with Topps and it was given out by the fast food company in Long Island during the late 1970s. Any baseball fan living in the New York area in those days had to get their hands on Yankees cards, and I loved that Munson card as much as a BK burger and an order of onion rings. That was the beginning of a hobby that continues today though my nine year old son.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Ernie Johnson For NLCS

Ernie Johnson won’t be on the call for the NLCS on TBS this October. Johnson is an integral member on the fan-favorite Inside the NBA. The beloved NBA show will begin in mid-October, which is the same time this year’s NLCS will be. TBS, as a result, is shifting Johnson’s responsibilities primarily to the NBA. He’s still expected to be on the call for TBS for the opening rounds of the MLB Playoffs.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, And Giannis Antentokounmpo Have Nothing Left To Prove In Their Respective Careers

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal believes that LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antentokounmpo are the only players that have nothing left to prove in the NBA. Having played 19 seasons and won 4 championships, the Hall of Famers statement certainly holds value. King James has established himself as...
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.

Comments / 0

Community Policy