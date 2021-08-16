Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheAtlantaVoice

Gov. Brian Kemp to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge in Georgia

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fvs2_0bT6DsWB00

Gov. Brian Kemp will lay out additional steps to help Georgia hospitals and encourage — but not require — state employees to get vaccinated amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

Kemp has scheduled a news conference Monday with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey to discuss these steps and answer questions, the governor’s office said over the weekend.

It comes as Georgia’s case count continues to rise, fueled by the much more contagious delta variant among people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Hospitals are again inundated with coronavirus patients, and many have warned they don’t have enough beds and staff.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 4,300 over the weekend, and more than 88% of the state’s ICU beds were in use. The vast majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated. Only 41% of Georgia’s population is fully vaccinated, well below the national average.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed above 6,000 on Friday, the worst since Feb. 1.

Schools, meanwhile, are struggling to keep classrooms open as exposures to COVID-19 infections force many students and teachers to quarantine. School districts in Burke, Crisp, Long and Ware counties announced Friday that they would send students home, bringing the number of districts that have done so to nine.

Kemp, a Republican up for reelection next year, has rejected a statewide mask mandate and said the state will not restrict businesses or public activities again. He has encouraged people to get vaccinated, but has opposed mandates, saying that some people may never be willing to take the shots.

That’s a sharp break with states led by Democrats. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing. North Carolina, New York and California have issued similar requirements, and the Biden administration has ordered strict vaccine rules for federal workers.

Comments / 3

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Carolina#Covid#Icu#Republican#Democrats
Related
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Public HealthWBOY

‘You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second,’ WV Gov. Justice warns during COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported that there are now more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases in the state and then said: “I don’t have any idea how in the world you could hear these numbers and not run to get vaccinated. You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second.”
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Two newborns among dozens of Georgia children hospitalized with COVID-19

ATLANTA - Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are up across Georgia, but children's hospitals say they can still handle the number of cases they're seeing. At Memorial Health Willett Children's Hospital in Savannah, two newborns are among seven children hospitalized with COVID-19. In all, Memorial Health has 125 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a...
Georgia Statedonalsonvillenews.com

South Georgia has become a COVID-19 Hot Spot!

67% of Seminole County’s eligible residents remain unvaccinated!. To describe the current COVID surge, hospital leaders in south Georgia are using strong words, such as ‘‘scary,’’ ‘‘fear’’ and “overwhelmed.’’. The state’s COVID-19 map shows most of the hottest spots for the latest case surge are in the southern part of...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Two Georgia school district suspended in-person classes

ATLANTA - Two Georgia school districts are temporarily suspending classes due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Ware County in southeast Georgia is suspending all school operations for in-person and digital learning through August 27. In a statement released on Friday, the Ware County School District wrote:. "Due to a...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Gov. Kemp issuing COVID-19 executive order Thursday

Governor Brian Kemp will issue a new executive order related to COVID-19, his office announced Thursday. The governor will hold a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol about the amended order to protect businesses. We will carry Gov. Kemp’s news conference LIVE below, starting at 3 p.m. Earlier this...
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Gov. Kemp: signs executive order to 'protect Georgia businesses'

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday to "protect Georgia businesses." During a 3 p.m. press conference at the Capitol, Gov. Kemp said Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped for 15 straight months and remains the lowest of the 10 most populous states. "Just as our economy has...
Georgia StateWJBF.com

Georgia majors slam Gov. Kemp’s order on virus

ATLANTA (AP) – The mayors of some of Georgia’s largest cities are slamming Gov. Brian Kemp’s new order that aims to limit local efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. In an open letter on Friday,...
WJCL

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signals openness to taking Afghan refugees

ATLANTA — Above video is a story related to current crisis in Afghanistan. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort. The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was important to keep...

Comments / 3

Community Policy