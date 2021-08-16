Cancel
Galaxy Z Fold 3’s display is 25% easier on your battery, thanks to Samsung’s new Eco OLED tech

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a lot of display to power on a battery that’s roughly the same size as what you’d find on a regular phone with half the footprint, so it’s a form factor that will take any favors it can get. This week, Samsung is detailing its efforts to build a more efficient panel with new “Eco OLED” technology that debuts in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: the S Pen war of '21

Samsung's foldable phone strategy finally has its most mature representative - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - which, together with the "rigid" Galaxy S21 Ultra, are the only two Samsung phones with S Pen stylus support you are getting in 2021, thus warranting a direct comparison. Yep, there will be...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Free Galaxy Z Flip 3, $1000 off the Z Fold 3: T-Mobile's Samsung foldable deals

FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (or up to $1000 off the Z Fold3 5G) via 24 or 36 monthly device credits respectively when you trade in an eligible phone, pick up your new phone on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installation Plan (EIP) on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use. Max 4 per account.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 full specs reportedly leaked — here's all the upgrades

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are set to launch this week at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event on Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like there will be too many surprises left. After official looking brochures of the foldables leaked yesterday, it now seems that WinFuture has got hold of comprehensive specifications for both the next-generation Fold and Flip.
NFLZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: What's not to like?

Regular readers know I'm a fan of Samsung's foldable phones and have spent a few thousand dollars the past couple of years picking up the Galaxy Fold and then the Z Fold 2, but in both cases, I went back to a standard smartphone after a couple of months. There were a couple of major reasons for my limited period of ownership, but it looks like the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 addresses my issues and it may indeed be true that the third time is the charm.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy Fold vs. Z Fold 2 vs. Z Flip: Comparing Samsung's current foldable phones

This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. Samsung has a growing collection of foldable phones. The company's portfolio includes the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip and original Galaxy Fold. Although Samsung already has a substantial collection of foldable phone lines, we could see new additions to Samsung's collection for the company's August Unpacked event this week. It's rumored the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be revealed during the event. But, in the meantime, how do Samsung's current foldables compare to each other?
Cell PhonesWestport News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is Almost Here. Here's How to Reserve Yours in Advance.

It's about to unfold! That's right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. A more durable design and faster processing are among the many new features expected for the device. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a stronger foldable flagship

Are folding phones the future? Samsung seems to think so: its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the mobile maker’s third effort at a foldable flagship. It doesn’t reinvent the bend. You get the same 6.2in display on the door, plus the same sizeable 7.6in screen when you flip it open – albeit brighter than before. Also identical is the trio of 12MP lenses at the back. What’s new is external Gorilla Glass Victus, as well as a protective film over the main display, making it 80% stronger than the second-gen layer. That’s supported by a hardier aluminium hinge which makes it good for 200,000 folds – more than enough for any origami fan. Updated software tricks should mean easier multi-tasking, while S Pen support allows sketchers to finally make the most of all that screen real estate (though there’s nowhere to stash the stylus after). It also features Samsung’s first under-screen camera for surreptitious selfies. The Z Fold 3 is set to ship on 27 August. Prices start at £1599 for the 256GB version, rising to £1699 for 512GB – both of which come with 5G connectivity.
Cell PhonesZDNet

10 reasons to upgrade from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the Z Fold 3

Regular readers know I'm a fan of Samsung's foldable phones and have spent a few thousand dollars the past couple of years picking up the Galaxy Fold and then the Z Fold 2, but in both cases I went back to a standard smartphone after a couple of months. There were a couple of major reasons for my limited period of ownership, but it looks like the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 addresses my issues and it may indeed be true that the third time is the charm.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 multitasking crushes the iPad

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. During Samsung's Unpacked event today the Korean company showcased what its OneUI 3 software will be like on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone. And one thing that sure stuck with me is how perfect the multitasking experience appears to be on that cutting-edge folding phone and its 7.6-inch display.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

Samsung’s new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest folding phone on the planet right now

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its third flip-phone style foldable handset. The big surprise this time? The price, starting at $999.99. That cut in price doesn’t mean Samsung cut corners anywhere, instead, the entire specs package has been boosted. The 6.7-inch interior screen is now running at 120Hz adaptive, the protective film over the screen glass is 30 percent stronger, and the second screen is now larger.
Cell PhonesCNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 fixes should win over foldable skeptics

This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. After what seemed like an endless string of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally a reality. Samsung announced the third-generation folding phone along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a virtual Unpacked event on Wednesday. Both phones prove that Samsung hasn't given up on foldables. In fact, the Z Fold 3 angles to be the best foldable phone you can buy.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Here's What The Under Display Camera Looks Like On The Galaxy Z Fold 3

As you undoubtedly know by now, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera, or UDC as Samsung is referring to it as. It’s really the first phone from a big smartphone company, with an UDC. Sure other companies, like ZTE and Xiaomi have done it. But those phones aren’t quite as popular, nor are they are as popular as Samsung.

