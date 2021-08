Google Fi new and existing customers can get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for $400 off, a significant discount on its $999 price tag. There are a few caveats, of course, and you have to purchase the phone first and keep it on a Fi plan for 30 days before you get the discount in the form of a bill credit. But if you’re an existing Fi subscriber and had your eye on the Flip 3 anyway, this deal makes a lot of sense.