What NYC's New Indoor Vaccine Mandate Means for Employers, Employees

People now looking to dine out, hit the gym, or go to an entertainment venue — all indoors — in New York City will have to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Mark Kluger, a founding partner at employment law firm Kluger Healey, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss the mandate's implications for employees and employers. He also delved into whether or not companies could be liable if they do not uphold vaccination requirements for a return to work.

