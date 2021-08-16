Heels star Alexander Ludwig breaks down "really scary" episode 1 twist

It was Saturday morning in the late ’80s, and for a young Stephen Amell growing up in Toronto that meant it was time to turn on the TV and devour the day’s WWE matchups. But that was never enough — Amell would head down to his local Videoflicks and rent or buy the latest VHS tapes of colosseum and Pay-Per-View matches, as he didn’t have one of those big satellite dishes to watch his heroes live. Never did he dream that his boyish fascination would eventually find him in the ring pitted against Cody Rhodes in a WWE SummerSlam or that he’d be headlining a series where he was the heel (in wrestling talk that’s the villain). But he also never realized he’d fall so in love with a story that was so heartfelt, so complex and so thrilling.