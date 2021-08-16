Cancel
Heels star Alexander Ludwig breaks down "really scary" episode 1 twist

By Amy West, David Opie
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeels star Alexander Ludwig says it was "really scary as an actor" to play out his character Ace Spade's breakdown at the end of the new show's first episode. Created by Loki's Michael Waldron, the wrestling drama – which kicked off on Starz last night (August 15) – follows Ace and his older sibling Jack (Arrow's Stephen Amell) as they compete against one another for media attention and their late father's wrestling promotion.

