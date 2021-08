I’m sorry to say it this way but...it’s not your pans, it’s you. There is nothing that can hurt your culinary ego quicker than the heartbreak that is having your dinner cling to the pan. Is it me? Is it my pans? Should I find a new hobby and never cook again? We've all been there — and frankly, it's not only disheartening, but it's a dang headache to scrub the crusted-on food bits off of your precious cookware. If you're ready to live a life where you're not constantly scraping away the remnants of a sear gone wrong, read on to learn how to ensure that your food isn't going to stick to your pans.