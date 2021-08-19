Daily attendance counts for the Iowa State Fair

Video above: Meeting some animals at Avenue of the Breeds

The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic , but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant .

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019 , plus 2018.

Attendance counts are from the state fair's website .

Day 7

2021 — 91,510

2019 — 109,323

2018 — 102,843

Day 6

2021 — 90,688

2019 — 102,953

2018 — 92,440

Day 5

2021 — 95,621

2019 — 97,682

2018 — 95,666

Day 4

2021 — 107,410

2019 — 108,283

2018 — 104,270

Day 3

2021 — 111,603

2019 — 122,111

2018 — 116,583

Day 2

2021 — 104,177

2019 — 103,096

2018 — 103,419

Day 1

2021 — 77,700

2019 — 84,928

2018 — 81,948

Totals (Days 1-7)

2021 — 678,709

2019 — 728,376

2018 — 697,169

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

