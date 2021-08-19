Cancel
Daily attendance counts for the Iowa State Fair

We Are Iowa
Video above: Meeting some animals at Avenue of the Breeds

The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic , but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant .

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019 , plus 2018.

Attendance counts are from the state fair's website .

Day 7

  • 2021 — 91,510
  • 2019 — 109,323
  • 2018 — 102,843

Day 6

  • 2021 — 90,688
  • 2019 — 102,953
  • 2018 — 92,440

Day 5

  • 2021 — 95,621
  • 2019 — 97,682
  • 2018 — 95,666

Day 4

  • 2021 — 107,410
  • 2019 — 108,283
  • 2018 — 104,270

Day 3

  • 2021 — 111,603
  • 2019 — 122,111
  • 2018 — 116,583

Day 2

  • 2021 — 104,177
  • 2019 — 103,096
  • 2018 — 103,419

Day 1

  • 2021 — 77,700
  • 2019 — 84,928
  • 2018 — 81,948

Totals (Days 1-7)

  • 2021 — 678,709
  • 2019 — 728,376
  • 2018 — 697,169

