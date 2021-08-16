Cancel
Aldi Fans Are Freaking Out Over These Cheesy Stuffed Nachos

By Naomi Kennedy
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Football season is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start loading up on snacks to munch on as you cheer on your favorite team. Chicken wings are a definite must-have, as are potato skins and pigs in a blanket. We can't forget about nachos either. Crispy tortilla chips topped with meat, cheese, and maybe a few other fixings like jalapeños and pico de gallo — a towering pile of nachos might just be the perfect meal for football Sunday. Though, we have to admit that putting the appetizer together is a bit of a hassle.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

