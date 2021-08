Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.