Casino Movies: New Genre in Modern Cinematography
The subject of gambling has been quite popular in cinema for several decades. Considering the glamour of casinos’ interior design and the thrill of action taking place there, it’s not surprising that a casino movie will have a virtually guaranteed success with the audience, especially with the one that goes to the movies for entertainment. Besides, gambling and crime are closely related in most people’s minds, and crime action films have always been extremely popular among film lovers.filmthreat.com
Comments / 0