West Springfield library needs community input for five year plan
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library is looking for the public’s input on the five-year planning survey. Beginning Monday, residents can participate in a survey to help determine the future to help meet their personal, educational, and professional needs. The survey is available online at wspl.org, or a printed copy at the library, the Senior Center, or the Municipal Office Building through Friday, August 27.www.wwlp.com
