HARRISBURG, Pa. — Congressman Scott Perry (R) is expressing his concerns with how the Afghanistan situation has been handled, calling it a tough day to be in uniform. “As a person who has been honored to wear the uniform of the United States military and as a citizen, I am angry today. I am- I’m sad,” Congressman Perry says. “There’s a lot of people who have sacrificed a lot. Some with their lives and their family members are wondering what that was for.”