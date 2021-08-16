Dash Green Achieves Market Cap of $7,964.51 (DASHG)

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Dash Green has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Dash Green has a market capitalization of $7,964.51 and $3.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.