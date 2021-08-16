Every Bengals Rookie PFF grade from preseason game 1

If you want to know just how indicative preseason performances are when it comes to evaluating the futures of rookie quarterbacks… well, here’s a flashback for you. How did that work out? Better for Peyton Manning’s Colts than it did for Ryan Leaf’s Chargers, to be sure. So, we don’t always know what we will eventually know about NFL quarterbacks based on their preseasons, especially the first games of those preseasons. It’s a harried time for these guys — they’re trying to get the hang of new cities, new coaches, new concepts, new teammates… just everything. Most of the time, they’re going with half of the playbook at best, and they’re playing against everything from starters to third-stringers on defense.