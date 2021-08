Monday was Media Day at UAlbany Football and I was lucky enough to be invited to broadcast The Drive with Charlie & Dan from 3p to 7p from Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, so I did. It was fun to catch up and spend some face time with old friends, even though it seems like our society is going backwards in seeing faces. Athletic Director Mark Benson and Deputy Athletic Director Vic Cegles came on and talked about the upcoming season and the excitement of having fans back in the stands. Then Head Coach Greg Gattuso hung out on the The Drive for almost an hour and reflected on the challenges the Great Danes faced last year and how they are preparing for a very tough schedule this season.