Keeping It Real-Dancing With The Stars Rumors, Idol Rumors and Walking Dead Week | JJ Hayes | KFDI

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure I’m ready for it to be over. It’s “The Walking Dead” week. If you have AMC+ you can watch it early. For the rest of us, it starts Sunday. The beginning of the end. Weekend movies, DWTS rumors, Idol rumors and more in today’s KIR.

#Dancing With The Stars#Idol#The Walking Dead#Dead Week#Reality Tv
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "Keep Moving"

There's no turning back in an extended sneak from the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In part one of the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) mounts a potential suicide mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead. When a violent storm forces Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group underground into a subway tunnel filled with the undead, the rule of survival shifts from "no man left behind" to "we keep going." Negan warns of flood, but the survivors keep moving in the newest clip released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: Surviving The City

How do you survive in a city in a situation like The Walking Dead?. I’ve spent the last week explaining just how terrible cities would be in a zombie apocalypse like The Walking Dead. So, I decided that I would be more positive for this week’s Survival Rule Of The Week and give you ways to help you survive being in a city should the dead rise.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has a message for fans who quit the show early

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow, but they're very minor. Like those titular walkers, there was a time when it looked like The Walking Dead would never come to an end. Not only has it long been a ratings smash, transforming AMC's finest into an undeniable pillar of pop culture, the show's very premise practically begs for it to continue ad infinitum.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Opening Puts A Fan Favorite in Danger

Much of the marketing material for The Walking Dead season 11 has revolved around hunger. After two wars in quick succession (first against The Saviors and then against The Whisperers), the Hilltop and Kingdom are gone while Alexandria is a blighted shell of itself. Simply put: people are hungry. And some of our favorite Walking Dead characters like Carol, Daryl, Maggie, and Rosita have to do something about it.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview: Anything Happens to Dog? We Riot

Let's start this off by saying that AMC, showrunner/EP Angela Kang, and the team behind The Walking Dead have done an incredibly impressive job of selling the 11th & final season of the long-running series as being something epic and game-changing. That said, they also have us worried about the fate of one character, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) most trusted friend (sorry, Rick) Dog. First, we had the official trailer with Dog letting out some heart-breaking sounds and Daryl sounding life-threateningly concerned. And then there were other scenes that gave off way too much of a "John Wick" vibe. Now, we have last weekend's Talking Dead preview showing Dog breaking from Daryl to pursue something but we're not sure what- a preview that we have for you to check out below. But before you do, we just want to put this out there for whoever needs to hear it. We can pretty much rationalize away anyone else being killed off (some tougher than others), but if it's Dog? We're gonna have to riot. Just need to put that out there.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

'Walking Dead' Takes a Shot With Whiskey Ad Deal for Final Season

“The Walking Dead” has for more than a decade lured audiences with a unique focus on zombie violence and dystopian societies. Now that the series is entering its 11th — and final — season, it’s really getting into the hard stuff. The Sexton, a single-malt Irish whiskey distributed by Proximo...
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

The Walking Dead S11E1 Review – ‘Acheron: Part 1’ Is the Beginning of the End for the Series

This review contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1, “Acheron: Part 1,” available now on AMC+ and premiering on AMC on August 22. After more than a decade on the air, The Walking Dead is finally embarking on its swansong with season 11. It’s an extended 24-episode finale that could complete the show’s hard-fought return to glory led by Angela Kang, or it could land the show back in the squishy middle of long-toothed serial dramas that overstayed its welcome. The Walking Dead season premiere, “Acheron: Part 1,” doesn’t stray far from the familiar series formula, but it has some highs and lows worth examining.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Showrunner Angela Kang on What the Final Season Has in Store for Fans

The good news for fans not ready to say goodbye to The Walking Dead is that it’s going to be a slow, drawn-out journey to next year’s series finale. And, as season 11 premieres, TWD showrunner Angela Kang offers something else for viewers to hang on to: some of the long-suffering zombie apocalypse survivors just might find happiness, or at least peace, before the drama signs off of AMC.
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

The End Of An Era: 'The Walking Dead' Cast Chats Final Season

A final chapter in the apocalypse. For 11 seasons, The Walking Dead has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Now, the final season is promising one last ride. Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, teased the thrilling conclusion ahead. "It's epic, you know, we're not going out with a...

