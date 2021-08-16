Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million
Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com
