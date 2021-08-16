Cancel
5 former Grid workers charged in kickback scheme are in plea talks

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Five former National Grid employees charged in a multiyear kickback scheme are in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors, according to recent court filings. Court papers filed in mid-July in a case that accuses the five men of taking hundreds of thousands in cash payments and other bribes in return for handing out lucrative maintenance contracts indicate all five defendants have waived certain government filing deadlines because "they are engaged in plea negotiations," according to the documents.

#Kickbacks#National Grid#The East End Group#East End Group#Pseg Long Island#Eastern#Brookhaven
