Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Fisheries-related coronavirus relief funding available

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 4 days ago

The state Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for the second round of federal coronavirus pandemic relief for seafood-related operations. Commercial fishers, marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processors and for-hire fishing operators who can document a revenue loss of more than 35% last year compared to the previous five-year average due to COVID-19 are eligible to apply for the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, or CARES Act II, Fisheries Relief Program, the agency announced. The deadline is Oct. 1.

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Relief Program#Economic Relief Programs#Headquarters Office#3441 Arendell St#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthccenterdispatch.com

Noem to focus federal coronavirus relief on infrastructure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday she is planning to focus on water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects as the state plans to spend nearly $1 billion in federal funds meant to help towns and cities recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The state government...
Harrington, WAodessarecord.com

Harrington council discusses coronavirus funds

HARRINGTON – City Council met at city hall on Aug. 11 with the following in attendance: Mayor Nathan Luck; Clerk Jere Lee; Councilmen Justin Slack, Peter Davenport, David Buddrius, Stephen Hardy and Levi Schenk; visitors Joe Armand, Jess and Cynthia Silhan and seven others viewing on YouTube. Council approved the minutes with corrections and the bills. Schenk voiced opposition to the city subscribing to newspapers, saying he thought the library should pay for them.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Trustees mull use of COVID relief funds

MALONE — Village trustees discussed possible uses of COVID relief funds during a workshop, Wednesday morning. According to Mayor Andrea Dumas, the village received $572,022, receiving notice of the award on Friday. Dumas said these funds would be paid to the village over the course of this summer and the...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

$21 million in nonprofit funding for pandemic relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Today Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln officials announced $21 million for nonprofit services to help with needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding priorities include food, housing, utilities, mental health racial equity, and victim safety related to the pandemic. The $21 million is made...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

City close to finalizing Covid-19 relief funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is close to finalizing plans regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding. Tuesday morning, the committee heard from the final two presenters before discussing plans on how to correctly allocate the funds. St. Joseph received $38 million in covid-19 relief funds that the city will...
Industryfoxbangor.com

Transportation companies get pandemic relief funds

STATEWIDE — Thirteen hundred bus and passenger vessel companies across the country — including 11 companies in Maine — will get more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement that the money is coming through the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services...
Jackson County, MOkcur.org

Jackson County Wants $136M In Coronavirus Relief Funds For Downtown Courthouse Renovation

Jackson County executives want to use $136 million in federal pandemic-relief funds for a massive rehabilitation of the dilapidated county courthouse. County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday that the first phase of a $255.4 million renovation to the downtown Kansas City building could be financed through funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan. Passed in March, the plan was one of the first Biden administration programs designed to immediately relieve families and workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Millions Available for Pandemic-Related Services

City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials today announced the availability of $21 million for nonprofit services impacted by the pandemic. Priorities for the funding are needs that are exacerbated by the pandemic, including food, housing, utilities, mental health, racial equity, and victim safety. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Morehead City, NCislandfreepress.org

Division of Marine Fisheries accepting applications for CARES Act II Fisheries Relief Program

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will begin accepting applications Monday, Aug. 16, for the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act (CARES Act II) Fisheries Relief Program. The financial assistance is available to eligible commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processors, and for-hire fishing operators who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss in 2020 compared to the previous five-year average due to COVID-19.
Woodbury, PAmcheraldonline.com

Woodbury Borough Applies for COVID-19 Relief Funds

Woodbury Borough’s July meeting took place at the Woodbury Area Community Center. The group discussed paying their portion of a bill to have the Community Center blacktopped. Usually, the bill is sent to the borough without anyone from the borough being included on how this amount was obtained and how the decision was made. The borough hopes to work with the township on these issues in the future. They would like to be included when large bills that affect their budget are requested. A letter will be sent to try to help the communication process.
Escondido, CACoast News

Escondido eateries receive federal COVID relief funds

ESCONDIDO — Several restaurants in Escondido recently benefited from a federal COVID relief program that doled out more than $28 billion in grants to eateries that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) was established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide funding...
Educationwaukeeschools.org

Federal Funding Sources for Coronavirus Expenditures

All federal funding (with the exception of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) was awarded in the same proportion as each state received funds under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended, in fiscal year 2019. March 2020 – ESSER I. December...
Webster County, KYjournalenterprise.com

COVID relief funds available for food, housing and utilities

Webster County residents in need will soon have an opportunity to seek COVID-19 relief funds to help them with food, housing and utilities. The Webster County Fiscal Court approved a resolution on Monday that will allow some $200,000 in funding to be passed on from the state to Audubon Area Community Services for the cost of utilities.
Trigg County, KYKentucky New Era

Court approves policy resolution for virus relief funds

The Trigg County Fiscal Court has approved a policy measure that will make possible legal and financial advice for the county’s use of its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The act provides relief from the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are planning to use a portion of the local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy