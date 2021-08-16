Cancel
16 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Time Well Wasted’ Album Is Released

Sixteen years ago, on Aug. 16, 2005, Brad Paisley released his fourth studio album, Time Well Wasted. The record was released on Arista Records. Time Well Wasted spawned three No. 1 singles: "When I Get Where I'm Going," featuring Dolly Parton, "The World" and "She's Everything," the latter of which was certified double platinum, for sales of 2 million copies. The album also features the song "Waitin' on a Woman," which was later included on a reissue of Paisley's 2007 record 5th Gear, as well as on his 2008 album Play. Written by Wynn Varble and Don Sampson, the tune was one of only a few on the disc that Paisley didn't write himself.

