JJ Hayes in the Morning 300-Pumpkin Spice Spice Baby

Fall may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping Dunkin' from welcoming pumpkin spice season a little early! After kicking off summer with a slew of warm-weather-inspired drinks, the coffee chain on Wednesday officially announced that it is making room on its menu for fall flavors, including the classic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, which offers a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor. The beloved drink, now synonymous with crisp fall weather, will make its grand return on Wednesday, Aug. 18 alongside a host of other items on Dunkin's 2021 fall menu.
