Papa John's Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Pizza For A Good Cause

When you think about McDonald's, what is the first thing that springs into your mind? Is it the company's golden logo — popularly known as the Golden Arches — haunting midnight skies and some overcrowded food courts of the mid-2000s? Is it the franchise's fries, either piping hot and delicious or cold and miserable? Or is it the face of its cartoonish mascots like Grimace, the Hamburglar, or the clown visage of Ronald McDonald himself? No matter what you imagined, it was most likely not a box full of deep-fried chicken wings.