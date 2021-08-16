San Jose mayor calls for resignation of Santa Clara County sheriff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is calling for the resignation of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. Mayor Liccardo is the first elected official to do so. He made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning, citing bribery, a "pay to play" culture and a mandate requiring officers outside the sheriff's department to turn off their body cameras when transporting suspects to the jail.abc7news.com
