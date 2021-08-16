Plymouth shooting: City holds minute’s silence as tributes paid to victims

Hundreds of people gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five individuals who were killed in one of the UK ’s worst mass shootings.

A crowd of around 200 gathered together outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one-minute silence. Among those present were civic leaders, religious figures, politicians and emergency service workers, as well as members of the military.

The group gathered to mourn the deaths of 51-year-old Maxine Davison; Sophie Martyn, aged three; her father, Lee Martyn, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who were shot dead by gunman Jake Davison, 22.

Addressing the crowds, Keyham community leader Kevin Sproston said: “The solidarity, love and support shown by Plymouth and the UK towards Keyham has been overwhelming and we thank you for all your kind messages, it means a lot.

“At the moment Keyham is grieving. We grieve because we love and grief is love. We are in shock, feel guilty and angry about the events surrounding the deaths of our beloved community members because we love.

“It is that love and energy that we can now use to bring about change. As a community, we will look to restore and rebuild together. Collectively we will support each other and help bring back a community we want our children to inherit.”

Mr Sproston, who is chair of the local neighbourhood watch scheme in Keyham, called for the community to be left in peace to grieve.

“With grief in mind I would like to take this time of reflection to also ask that the residents of Keyham are left in grieve privately within their own homes,” he said.

“I ask the national press not to knock on the doors of families in our community and please give the opportunity to those in shock to grieve and process these events.

“Lastly I would like to thank on behalf of the Keyham community the emergency services for their bravery and quick responses to helping those in Keyham. Your efforts are heroic, and many residents want me to pass on their deepest and heartfelt thanks.

Among those who had gathered outside the Guildhall were relatives of some of those who had died in last week’s shooting.

Joining them was Shaun Sawyer, chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard.

Mourners were welcomed by Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, who said: “I know that many people across the country and the world will also be taking a moment to reflect on the dreadful loss that has been suffered in our community.

“Over the last few days, I have witnessed many examples of kindness, sympathy and support from across the city.

“I know Plymouth is a place where people stand together during dark times. I hope and believe that we will get through the difficult times that lie ahead as we try to come to terms with this dreadful loss by continuing to support each other.”

The crowd fell silent as five gongs, to represent each of the victims, were sounded and everyone paused for the minute’s silence, before a further five gongs were then sounded.

The UK government has said that firearms applicants will have to undergo social media checks as questions continue to mount over how Davison, who took his own life after the attack, was able to obtain a licence for a firearm .

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Police forces across England and Wales are being asked to review their current firearms application processes. They have also been asked to assess whether they need to revisit any existing licences.