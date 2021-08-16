Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Plymouth shooting: City holds minute’s silence as tributes paid to victims

By Eleanor Sly
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five individuals who were killed in one of the UK ’s worst mass shootings.

A crowd of around 200 gathered together outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one-minute silence. Among those present were civic leaders, religious figures, politicians and emergency service workers, as well as members of the military.

The group gathered to mourn the deaths of 51-year-old Maxine Davison; Sophie Martyn, aged three; her father, Lee Martyn, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who were shot dead by gunman Jake Davison, 22.

Addressing the crowds, Keyham community leader Kevin Sproston said: “The solidarity, love and support shown by Plymouth and the UK towards Keyham has been overwhelming and we thank you for all your kind messages, it means a lot.

“At the moment Keyham is grieving. We grieve because we love and grief is love. We are in shock, feel guilty and angry about the events surrounding the deaths of our beloved community members because we love.

“It is that love and energy that we can now use to bring about change. As a community, we will look to restore and rebuild together. Collectively we will support each other and help bring back a community we want our children to inherit.”

Mr Sproston, who is chair of the local neighbourhood watch scheme in Keyham, called for the community to be left in peace to grieve.

“With grief in mind I would like to take this time of reflection to also ask that the residents of Keyham are left in grieve privately within their own homes,” he said.

“I ask the national press not to knock on the doors of families in our community and please give the opportunity to those in shock to grieve and process these events.

“Lastly I would like to thank on behalf of the Keyham community the emergency services for their bravery and quick responses to helping those in Keyham. Your efforts are heroic, and many residents want me to pass on their deepest and heartfelt thanks.

Among those who had gathered outside the Guildhall were relatives of some of those who had died in last week’s shooting.

Joining them was Shaun Sawyer, chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard.

Mourners were welcomed by Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, who said: “I know that many people across the country and the world will also be taking a moment to reflect on the dreadful loss that has been suffered in our community.

“Over the last few days, I have witnessed many examples of kindness, sympathy and support from across the city.

“I know Plymouth is a place where people stand together during dark times. I hope and believe that we will get through the difficult times that lie ahead as we try to come to terms with this dreadful loss by continuing to support each other.”

The crowd fell silent as five gongs, to represent each of the victims, were sounded and everyone paused for the minute’s silence, before a further five gongs were then sounded.

The UK government has said that firearms applicants will have to undergo social media checks as questions continue to mount over how Davison, who took his own life after the attack, was able to obtain a licence for a firearm .

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Police forces across England and Wales are being asked to review their current firearms application processes. They have also been asked to assess whether they need to revisit any existing licences.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
Person
Luke Pollard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Plymouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.K. Man Admits to Killing ‘Kind’ American Woman Visiting England

Adam Butt has finally admitted to killing Mary Wells, a 21-year-old American woman who was found dead at a home in Colchester, England, after months of denial. Wells had allegedly traveled to the U.K. to meet a man she had been talking to online and spent six months there before being found dead in an Essex home back in January, just a few days before she was supposed to fly back to the U.S. In a hearing at the Chelmsford Crown Court, Butt confessed to “manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility” and is currently remanded at a psychiatric hospital. Butt’s defense team is in conversation with the Crown Prosecution Service on how to proceed with the trial. According to assistant coroner Tina Harrington, Wells died from injuries to her neck and torso. In a fundraiser made by her family to cover funeral costs and to send her body back to the U.S., she was described as being “so kind and selfless, she would give someone the shirt off her back.”
Public SafetyMercury News

Mass shooting leaves several dead in Plymouth, England

A number of people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday evening, in an incident described by the Home Secretary as “shocking.”. The Times newspaper reported that up to six people were killed in the shooting and The Daily Telegraph said...
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Plymouth shooting: Everything we know so far about the incident in Keyham

Six people, including the shooter, his mother and a three-year-old girl have died after a firearms incident on Thursday evening that took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth.The gunman has been named by local police as 22-year-old Jake Davison. He shot and killed his 51-year-old mother, Maxine Davison, in a house on Biddick Drive before shooting three-year-old Sophie, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66.Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police added that the weapon used in the massacre was described as a “pump-action shotgun” and confirmed that a firearm had...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: Killer given gun licence back weeks before attack

The police will face an inquiry over its decision to return a gun licence to the Plymouth attacker just a month before he killed five people in a shooting spree.Jake Davison, 22, had his shotgun certificate revoked in September following an allegation of assault. Witnesses said that he used a pump-action shotgun during his rampage on Thursday in the Keyham area of the city, although police have not confirmed this.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into Devon and Cornwall Police’s decision to hand the licence back.A three-year-old girl and her father were named on...
Public Safetyinsideedition.com

Plymouth Shooting: Gunman's First Victim Was His Mom, 51-Year-Old Maxine Davidson

The gunman’s mom, Maxine Davidson, 51, was the first victim in Thursday night’s mass shooting in the coastal town of Plymouth. Twenty-two-year-old Jake Davidson had killed his mother, who also goes by the name Maxine Chapman, in her home before continuing on in what is now believed to be Britain’s worst killing spree since 2010, BBC News reported.
Public SafetyNewsbug.info

6 dead, including suspect, in shooting in British city of Plymouth

LONDON — Six people, including the suspect, have died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth, police said in the early hours of Friday. Two females and two males died at the scene in Keyham, police said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: What happened and who are the victims? What we know so far

Six people, including a gunman, have died in a shooting in Plymouth, with two others injured. The atrocity, which happened shortly after 6pm on Thursday, is being treated as a domestic incident and not terror related.However, the government’s terrorism adviser has now said that ‘incels,’ which the killer described himself as, could be treated as terrorists if more violent attacks occur. Thursday’s attack was the first mass shooting to happen in the UK in 11 years. What happened?The shooting spree took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday and lasted for around six minutes, according to police....
Public SafetyBBC

Plymouth shooting: Flowers and heartfelt notes remember victims

Tributes have been paid to the five victims of Plymouth's mass shooting. Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison in Thursday's attack. Flowers and heartfelt notes mourning their loss have been laid in Keyham.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Plymouth gunman’s family ‘traumatised’ after mass shooting

The family of the Plymouth gunman have apologised for the carnage he caused, saying they "grieved for every single person" he had killed. Jake Davison's relatives said on Saturday that they were "devastated" by his actions after he shot five people dead and injured another two before turning the gun on himself.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting - latest: Anger as gun returned to Jake Davison and ‘incels could be classed as terrorists’

Labour has said police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.Gunman Jake Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the city’s Keyham area on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself. The 22-year-old had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to the police watchdog.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)...
Public SafetyBBC

Plymouth shooting: Gunman shot own mother then a dad and daughter

The mother of the Plymouth gunman, Maxine Davison, and three-year-old Sophie Martyn have been named among the five victims of his shooting spree. Ms Davison, 51, was shot and killed by her 22-year-old son Jake Davison at her home on Biddick Drive, Plymouth, on Thursday evening. Davison went on to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth mass shooting: Dunblane victim’s brother calls for ‘recreational’ gun ownership to be outlawed

The brother of a five-year-old girl murdered during the Dunblane massacre has called for recreational ownership of guns to be outlawed following Thursday’s mass shooting in Plymouth.The UK has some of the world’s tightest firearms laws in the world, with potential owners having to provide a valid reason for wanting a weapon.But Jack Crozier – who lost his sister Emma in the 1996 atrocity – says one of those permitted reasons, owning a gun for sporting or leisure purposes, should now be scrapped.“We understand that some people, like farmers, do need guns as tools but there should be no place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy