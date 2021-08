Missing your direct deposit payment for August's Child Tax Credit? An IRS glitch may have caused the problem. Here's what might have happened to your money. The IRS just began issuing the August Child Tax Credit payment last week, but the federal agency has already mailed out or directly deposited tens of millions of checks into bank accounts across the nation. Thus far, about 36 million American families have been on the receiving end of the payments from the second batch of monthly advance tax credits, which are worth about $15 billion in total.