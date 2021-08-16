Snake Bytes, 8/16: Broom denied
[Arizona Sports] D-backs have no answer for Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. in series finale loss - "[Gallen] lasted five. He gave up four earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Pretty much frustrating really,” Gallen said of his performance. “Today was probably one of the first days it felt like my delivery was feeling pretty good, pretty back to normal. Just made three mistakes that ended up in home runs. “I just didn’t land enough breaking balls for strikes to get ahead in the count. I just had to come over the middle with fastballs (is) pretty much what it boiled down to.”www.azsnakepit.com
