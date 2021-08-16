Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Snake Bytes, 8/16: Broom denied

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Arizona Sports] D-backs have no answer for Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. in series finale loss - "[Gallen] lasted five. He gave up four earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Pretty much frustrating really,” Gallen said of his performance. “Today was probably one of the first days it felt like my delivery was feeling pretty good, pretty back to normal. Just made three mistakes that ended up in home runs. “I just didn’t land enough breaking balls for strikes to get ahead in the count. I just had to come over the middle with fastballs (is) pretty much what it boiled down to.”

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Chris Pine
Person
William Wallace
Person
Stephen Dillane
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaron Taylor#Bytes#Snake#Broom#Arizona Sports#Diamondbacks#Padres After Gallen#The San Francisco Giants#Dbacks Com Rsb#Sd#Team News#The Athletic Rsb#Merrill Kelly#Covid#Foco#American#Scottish#The Battle Of Loudon Hill#English#Highlander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #120: 8/17 vs. Phillies

J.T. Realmuto - C Ketel Marte - CF Bryce Harper - RF Pavin Smith - RF The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Reinstated RHP Taylor Widener from the injured list. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Triple-A Reno. I hadn’t even noticed Professor Poppen was back, to be honest,...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Padres 8: "The Hangover Game, Part 1"

TL;DR: The starting pitching was inconsistent, the bullpen imploded late in the game, and the offense failed to capitalize while Tatis continued to show why he's such an important player to the San Diego Padres in a maddening, forgettable game for the Diamondbacks. There are games in every sports fan's...
MLBazsnakepit.com

SnakePit Round Table: Unexpected no-hitter edition

Makakilo: I tip my hat to the Snake-Pitter who posted the post-game audio of Torey Lovullo, Tyler Gilbert, Daulton Varsho. Three memorable parts:. In the dugout between innings Tyler Gilbert talked about non-baseball stuff with Fetters to zone stuff out. The conversation prevented any distracting emotions from happening between the eighth and ninth innings. Also, that conversation confirmed the principle that the time to think is during practice and before the game. During the game it’s time to “just go play.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Ridiculous Performance

Shohei Ohtani has wowed crowds across the league nearly every time he’s taken the diamond this year. But on Wednesday night, the two-way superstar provided an especially unforgettable performance. Stepping up to the plate for his fourth at bat in the eighth inning, Ohtani blasted a 430-foot home run to...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona 8, San Diego 5 - Snakes Survive Smith

Tonight’s tacos from San Diego are courtesy of Matt Peacock. The first inning opens with Nick Ahmed leading off against Ryan Waeathers. Nothing doing, despite how much Nick likes to face left-handed pitching. It is still early and a small sample size, but Home Plate Umpire, Bill Miller, appears to have an “interesting” idea of the strike zone. Ryan Weathers makes no fewer than thee mistakes in the top of the first. Marte watches one go by and Calhoun is unable to do anything with the other two.Miller’s strike zone and the Diamondbacks not capitalizing on mistakes portends a long night ahead.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 7, Padres 0: Tyler Gilbert no-hitter beercap

Missed you guys last week due to a certain Snakepitter’s bachelor party. I of course survived, but need a break from beer. So today I’ll be chilling with my wife on the porch up in northern Arizona; bourbon and cigar in hand. So with that in mind, let’s go. 1st...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/16/2021

Angels at Yankees—MLB pick is LA Angels +220. Starting for LAA will be Jose Suarez. The lefthander in fifteen appearances carries and ERA of 3.90. Teams hitting .229 on Suarez. Gerritt Cole expected starter for New York. Cole in his past six starts allowed 20 earned runs in 33 2/3rd innings. Yankees play their first home game after a six game road trip. Past ten games they are hitting .219 against lefthanders. Yankees dealing with multiple injuries and quarantines. Play LA Angels +220.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/16: The BIGGhead reveal

Well, my friends things have certainly gotten exciting this season for the D-backs. A winning streak again? No way. I don't believe it. TYLER GILBERT’s 1st career start no hitter? What drugs are these? Writing recaps that do not end in tears or (unsubsidized) drywall repairs? Inconceivable. I cannot believe my eyes. 2021 has been tough but this past week seems like a great time to be a Diamondbacks fan. The D-backs gave the Padres a run for their $$$ (spins wheel-of-maybe-wild-card-fortune) and at the same time reminded every one of us why it is important to be a fan, even when your team is struggling: You never know what you’re gonna see. I imagine the remainder of the 2021 season will be interesting to say the least.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Six Degrees of Babe Ruth: Tyler Gilbert Edition

This is an exercise I've done a few times, generally within the comment section. As it currently stands, I believe that almost every major leaguer is within six degrees of the Bambino (with a degree defined as another person with whom they appeared in the same game.) As a rule, Bartolo Colon and Jim Kaat have a lot of connections, given the length of their careers. I'll try to avoid both of them.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Of Prospects and Rosters - Finale

The intended drop date for this piece was the first off day after the deadline. Alas, life comes at you fast and sometimes just gets in the way of the best-laid plans. Mike Tyson was right about people and plans. Anyway, here is the final installment, albeit a bit late.
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 8/16/2021

That was a disappointing end to a homestand. Sweeping the Mets to start things off was the best possible outcome. Losing two of three to the Dodgers was disheartening, but expected. Losing two of three to the Reds? That one stings a bit. The team didn’t get a Zack Wheeler...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/16/21

ESPN: The Yankees’ ace is expected to be activated off the COVID injured list today, with Aaron Boone announcing yesterday that Gerrit Cole will get the start in today’s makeup against the Angels. Cole’s one of the real frontrunners for the AL Cy Young Award, and re-adding him to the rotation is a huge boost to the Yankees’ playoff aspirations. Care might be taken with how deep he’s allowed into games, as he self-described his own symptoms as everything but vomiting. We might not see a complete game from him tonight, but any time you start Cole, you have a good chance of winning.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/16/21: ACL Exclusive

ACL – White Sox 8, Indians 7. Milan Tolentino (ACL Indians, 2B): 2/5, HR, 3B, 4 RBI – After falling behind big early, Tolentino tried to create a comeback nearly all by himself over his last two at bats. In the seventh, he followed singles from Michael Cooper and Luis Durango with a home run to move the score to 8-6. In the ninth, he followed a Durango walk and steal with a triple to bring the game within one, but he was stranded at third.
NFLazsnakepit.com

Bruteside Chats: The Gilbert

My fellow Brutes, welcome to the latest Bruteside chat. WOW. Tyler Gilbert and his no no. Nobody knew who this guy was just a few days ago but they sure as shtt know who Tyler Gilbert is now. Tyler Gilbert is forever in the history books of this sport we all love and in a great way, one of the best ways. In this episode we discuss Turambar’s pre-beercap expectations to the news that ‘some guy’ Tyler Gilbert would be starting the game and how things quickly turned around. We also touch on Gilbert himself, the game, the excitement and much more. With all the good news to discuss (finally) we do have some bad news to share in this Bruteside chat: Finding out which NFL team Keegan roots for. Look for a pic of Keegan in that jersey in Meme Monday.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 3, Philadelphia 2: VanMeter the Phillies Eater

When the series preview was posted early this afternoon, the smart money seemed to be on Taylor Widener missing his start due to “cold-like symptoms” over the last several days, which seemed like it was maybe code for covid, especially given the mini-outbreak that has eaten into the roster time of Noe Ramirez, Joe Mantiply, Stuart Fairchild, and now Merrill Kelly over the last week or so. Happily, however, that turned out not to be the case, and Widener took the mound against the still-in-contention Phillies, who are locked in a three-way dogfight with Atlanta and the New York Mets for the NL East’s one likely playoff berth.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/16/21

The Yankees just keep on keeping on. Despite still working with a bit of a mash unit, the club shrugged off the heartbreak in Iowa to win a series on the road against a talented White Sox team. They’ll receive no respite, though, as they’ll play eight games this week, starting with a makeup against the Angels back in the Bronx.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/19: Clutch Castellanos

From the Keegan: it was Humberto Castellanos making his third start of the season for Arizona. Castellanos was called up from Reno to make a spot start in place of Merrill Kelly who is on the COVID-19 list. Maybe I would be as fortunate as Turambar with a no hitter recap? Hardly. That opportunity flashed by as soon as the first batter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy