Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd star Jesse Lingard named as West Ham player on official Premier League website amid transfer links

By Etienne Fermie
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOaZL_0bT6A3v600

JESSE LINGARD has been named as a West Ham player on the Premier League's official website.

But he very much still belongs to Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbx04_0bT6A3v600
Lingard, 28, has been listed as a West Ham loanee on the PL website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hInCK_0bT6A3v600
Jesse Lingard has been back in a United shirt for pre-season Credit: Getty

Lingard, who has been isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, enjoyed a stunning loan spell at the London Stadium last season.

The Hammers are eager to bring him back to East London, but have so far been left frustrated in their attempts to get a deal over the line.

On his profile on the Prem's official website, however, he has been listed a West Ham player for the 2021-22 campaign.

They have him down as having joined on loan for the season, which happens to be the last on his current Man United contract.

He has not left Old Trafford, however, and after Saturday's 5-1 thumping of Leeds, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to remind fans of how important Lingard could be this season.

The Norwegian, 48, said: "Don’t forget Jesse Lingard who has re-invented himself and has come back the man that we know he is with the quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110jd7_0bT6A3v600

Most read in Football

SUN BINGO WIN A SHARE OF £250k (18+ T&Cs apply)

"He is going to play a big part as well.

"Of course there could be more rotation. We will be fresher. We will have to have a big and strong squad to be competitive in this league."

Thankfully, despite testing positive prior to United's final pre-season friendly against Everton on August 7, Lingard has been 'fine'.

He tweeted at the time: "Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support."

As for Moyes, the Scot has refused to be drawn on his desire to work with Lingard again.

He said: "Well, you are talking about a Manchester United player, not a West Ham player.

We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret

"So you need to ask Ole about that. I can only talk to you about the West Ham players."

Moyes' assistant Stuart Pearce, however, was not so guarded.

He told talkSPORT this morning: "We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.

"The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that.

"He’s a special lad and was very good around the players – the players really like him.

"His ability shone out last year and gave us a great option in our squad. You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he is fighting for a place in the United line-up."

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUI5a_0bT6A3v600
Lingard starred for West Ham last term Credit: PA

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Pearce
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man United#The Premier League#Old Trafford#Norwegian#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

The midfielder will miss United’s pre-season friendly against Everton on Saturday. Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced. The 28-year-old midfielder, back at United following a hugely successful loan spell at West Ham last season, will now miss the club’s final...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea, Man Utd target Rice makes West Ham decision

Declan Rice accepts he'll be staying with West Ham this season. Rice, still only 22, believes an extra 12 months under David Moyes at the London Stadium will not be detrimental to his career given he will gain his first experience of European club football, says the Daily Mail. Rice...
Posted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Declan Rice Accepts West Ham Fate Amid Chelsea Links

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has accepted that he will be stay put despite interest from Chelsea ahead of the new campaign, according to reports. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with various Premier League sides this summer, with previous reports suggesting that Chelsea had shortlisted their former academy star as one of their main transfer targets.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham: Three players heating up your Fantasy Premier League

With the new season of the Premier League means a new season of the FPL is upon us. Typically West Ham doesn’t boast top scorers; until now that is. It’s a new season, and will fans coming back everywhere, who honestly knows what to expect week in and week out. As Fantasy Premier League players scramble to find the best Starting XI before the Friday deadline, West Ham United has more than a few players getting snatched up.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​West Ham buoyed as Man Utd make sharp u-turn on Lingard future

West Ham United are hopeful regarding a move for Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard. The England attacker spent a successful half-season loan spell at the Hammers last term. According to the Manchester Evening News, United are now willing to sell Lingard. Phil Jones and Andreas Pereira are also on the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Sheffield Utd linked with Roma keeper Olsen

Former Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen is being lined up for a return to England. The Sweden international spent last season on-loan at Goodison Park from AS Roma, where he is now available. Il Messaggero says West Ham and Sheffield United are showing interest in Olsen. The goalkeeper has a deal...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 10th (NB: this is not necessarily John Brewin’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) More of the same is the aim. But that will not be easy. David Moyes must strike against the very rhythms of Hammers history. Part of the enigma that is the West Ham Way is that serious slumps habitually follow success.
Premier League90min.com

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Leeds United will be out for revenge when they take on Manchester United in the opening game of their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on Saturday. When the pair met at Old Trafford last season the Red Devils put them to the sword, breezing to a deserved 6-2 victory. The Whites were extremely open that day and Marcelo Bielsa will be seeking a better balance this time around.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Gary Neville attempts to convince Jesse Lingard to join West Ham

Jesse Lingard has been linked with a return to West Ham, where he spent the second half of last season on loan while guiding the Hammers to Europa League qualification. The 28-year-old revived his career and West Ham finished sixth in the Premier League to exceed expectations under David Moyes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy