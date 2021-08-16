Cancel
Sorry, Blastoise: The next Pokémon Unite character is Blissey

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlissey has been announced as the next battler in Pokémon Unite. Classed as a Supporter, Blissey joins Eldegoss as a character whose primary function is to protect and buff its allies. Blissey will be available in-game this Wednesday, August 18, which is also the date of the upcoming Pokémon Presents video. While the announcement was leaked a few days ago, Blissey’s inclusion still comes as a surprise to those who expected the previously announced Blastoise to be the next release.

www.digitaltrends.com

