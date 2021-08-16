Sorry, Blastoise: The next Pokémon Unite character is Blissey

Modern gaming is heavily centered around competitive play nowadays. Most people are able to play battle royale games on their phones, and mobile gaming has shaken up accessibility as a whole. Wild Rift has proven that MOBAs can be moved to mobile with great effect, and shorter game times help alleviate a lot of the stress associated with the genre. Pokémon Unite is in the same space, with time locked games and interesting mechanics that set it apart from other MOBAs in general. While a lot of these changes are for the best, there are some terribly glaring issues that plague the game currently, and have players worried about the game’s future.