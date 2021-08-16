Cancel
Breanna Stewart, Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Announce Birth of First Baby

By Max Molski
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay Casademont welcome first baby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s been quite a month for Breanna Stewart. First, the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP earned her second career Olympic gold medal when Team USA beat Japan for the women’s basketball crown in Tokyo on Aug. 8. The action picked up with her back in the U.S. as her Seattle Storm took on the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s first ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Thursday. Stewart, along with Team USA and Seattle Storm teammates Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd, emerged with their second title in less than a week as Seattle beat Connecticut 79-57.

www.nbcboston.com

