Pittsburgh, PA

Nazi salute at Fox Chapel school board meeting appears on ‘Last Week Tonight’

By Andrew Goldstein
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent video from a Fox Chapel Area School Board meeting went national Sunday evening courtesy of John Oliver. The “Last Week Tonight” host featured a YouTube clip from an Aug. 9 meeting of a man flashing a Nazi salute after school board members approved a universal mask mandate in its schools. Oliver used it during his opening segment on resistance to such measures being implemented in schools nationwide.

