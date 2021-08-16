Camp Report: What We Have Learned About Tennessee Through Fall Camp

Last week Tennessee held a closed a scrimmage on Thursday before, then took the day off on Friday before returning to Haslam Field on Saturday morning for a practice that had a short media availability, which was followed by a closed practice on Sunday morning. Tennessee is back at it this morning, but the practice was moved indoors due to inclement weather. Tomorrow's action will feature another scrimmage closed to the media, and we believe this is going to be moving day for several of the ongoing position battles, which is why we are sharing what we have learned to this point.

Quarterbacks

It all starts with this group in terms of storylines. From who will be QB1 against Bowling Green to Brian Maurer's absences, this group is full of intrigue. We will start with Maurer. As I type this, his name is not in the transfer potal, so that gives the impression that he will remain with the Vols through the fall. Does that intel a position change, or will he stay as QB4 on the depth chart? We will see, but either way, do not expect him to be a factor in the quarterback rotation this fall. That is what sparked the social media posts from him, as he was informed that the reps would be consolidated, and he would receive less.

Now at the ongoing battle. Saturday's scrimmage was believed to be moving day for this group, but it does not appear that will be the case. From our initial intel, Harrison Bailey got the first reps with the 1's, followed by Milton, then Hendon Hooker. Based on the rotation at the next practice (Milton, Hooker, Bailey), which was different than what we had seen as the Vols had been going by numerical order, then reverse numerical order, it is tough to judge if there was any separation in this group. Initial reports suggest that there was not a lot of separation here. Bailey's group scored points on all but one drive, according to a source, while Milton made several big plays including one with his legs. Reports vary based on who we talk with about Hendon Hooker, but it is believed that he did have a consistent day after getting off to a slow start. Now, with two consecutive days of practice closed to the media and a closed scrimmage looming before an off-day on Wednesday for the start of classes, we believe that on Thursday, the picture will become much more clear about who will get the start on September 2nd.

Running Backs

This group had obvious questions coming into the fall, but it quickly began to rear its head as a potential strength. This group is young, talented, and full of fresh bodies. Jabari Small has been the leader in the clubhouse here for a while, but Tiyon Evans is going to get onto the field quickly. Evans has consistently flashed in the last two weeks of practice, and while Small may get the first carry on September 2nd, Evans will quickly get onto the field, likely no later than the start of the second drive. Elsewhere, Tennessee will utilize freshman Jaylen Wright in various ways, including moving him across formations and in special teams. We expect the Vols to get creative with Dee Beckwith's touches, while Tee Hodge appears set to be used in more short-yardage situations.

Wide Receivers

This group has struggled with drops at time this fall, but they have continued to improve upon that as they adjust to each quarterback. The cupboard is stocked with talent for Kodi Burn, but they still have a little ways to go to be functioning at the level Burns will desire. Tennessee has been cautious with Velus Jones Jr. as they are protecting him at this point, and we expect him to be a focal point for Tennessee's new-look offense. Jimmy Calloway has continued to build off a strong spring, and we expect him, along with Jalin Hyatt to get plenty of targets from the slot. Walker Merrill has transitioned back from an injury that sidelined him for the second half of spring, and he will look to keep working for playing time. Cedric Tillman and Payton look like they will rotate to be the physical presence for Tennessee on the outside.

Tight Ends

This group is precariously thin, right now. Princeton Fant was limited to start camp, but he is back as a full-participant now, however, fellow upperclassman Jacob Warren has been limited in the last few days. Miles Campbell and Julian Nixon got a wealth of reps during Thursday's scrimmage, so it remains intriguing to see what Tennessee does here on Tuesday. Walk-on Hunter Salmon has continued to receive praise from Alex Golesh

Offensive line

The starting rotation is become more clear here, as Tennessee has worked the same rotation of (L-R) Darnell Wright, Jerome Carvin, Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins, and Cade Mays for the last couple of days. Dayne Davis continues to remain a serious factor for this line, as he is looking like the swing man since K'Rohjn Calbert went down with an injury. Davis has received work at both tackle spots. The will remaining questions for Tennessee at this position Is how they will work the rotation behind these six guys.

Defensive Line

This group has arguably been the most pleasant surprise for Tennessee during fall camp. The additions of Da'Jon Terry and Caleb Tremblay bolstered a group that has bought into what Rodney Garner is selling. Both of these guys are going to be in the rotation for Tennessee on September 2nd. Matthew Butler continues to be a leader for this group, and he will likely be on the field for Tennessee's first defensive snap of the season. Omari Thomas, despite needing to be more a natural bender, according to Garner, appears to be coming into the form that is expected of him. Garner will use as many rotations as he feels is necessary to get this right, so it will not be a shock to see nearly every guy in this room against the Falcons.

Linebackers

Byron Young, Roman Harrison and Tyler Baron all look the part for the Vols at outside linebacker. We will see how Tennessee plans to use its pass rushers as we have not had much of a look at them during practice as they are usually going through turnover circuit and different drills with the defensive linemen. Young had a strong scrimmage on Thursday, according to one source, so this group looks to be a budding strength under Mike Ekeler.

Brian Jean-Mary's inside linebacker group looks much better than the spring. The group is deeper than many believed it would be with William Mohan and Morven Joseph working inside. Juwan Mitchell's presence is apparent, and we expect him to start week one. But the questions remain around who will be his running mate. Kwauze Garland is a guy the last staff was high on, and he has made the most of his opportunities under this new staff. He got a chance to seize a bigger role due to the limited numbers in the spring, and he is trying to hold Jeremy Banks off this fall. This is one of the more intriguing battles waging on.

Defensive Backs

Kamal Hadden and Brandon Turnage are the newcomers in the cornerbacks room, and they are both having a strong fall camp, especially Hadden who has been extremely physical on the edge. However, Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor are pushing to be the starters here. The depth at this position has improved with the transfers making strides, as well as De'Shawn Rucker having a strong fall.

Doneiko Slaughter and Theo Jackson are pushing each other for the Nickel Spot. Willie Martinez is familiar with both, and they are both having solid fall camps.

At safety, Freshman Christian Charles continues to get work, but Jaylen McCollough and Trevon Flowers looking set to lock into those spots. Flowers is excelling in this new defense, as he has been a ballhawk in the last weeks.