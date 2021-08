The FamilySearch Catalog, formerly called the Family History Library Catalog, describes the genealogical resources held by FamilySearch.org. A website devoted to learning how to use and search the catalog can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2ytr5x7r. Learn which catalog search is appropriate, how to use a combined search, and what to do when something is not in the catalog. These records may be searchable online, on microfilm or microfiche, in a book, or in a computer file. Now they can be found!