Elliott Charles Necaise, 78, of Kiln, MS, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones on August 12, 2021. Elliott will be fondly remembered as a loving family man and caring friend. One of his lifelong passions was training racehorses. His horsemanship became a family venture which provided many opportunities to teach his children and grandchildren values, responsibility, and a strong work ethic. Away from the racetrack, Elliott was known for enjoying good music and fellowship. He was sincerely one of the good ones, his smile was infectious, and his words of wisdom and friendship will forever be cherished by many.