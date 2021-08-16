Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #19 Caleb Kelly

By Ryan Lewis
thefootballbrainiacs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Kelly was offered by Oklahoma almost two years before his signing day. The incredibly talented California linebacker had his pick of schools from all around the nation. As time went on, his relationship with newly returned Coach Chip Viney appeared to be more and more important to the young man. Notre Dame and OU were two of the biggest competitors for his services right up to signing day. On signing day itself via a live stream, Caleb Kelly let it be known that he’d be heading to Norman.

thefootballbrainiacs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football#Football Time#Notre Dame#Ou#Soonersports Com#Tfb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too — as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate. Biden’s promises came...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. seeks high court input on ‘Remain in Mexico’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday to delay the implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy that forced thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk last week ordered that the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy