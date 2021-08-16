100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #19 Caleb Kelly

Caleb Kelly was offered by Oklahoma almost two years before his signing day. The incredibly talented California linebacker had his pick of schools from all around the nation. As time went on, his relationship with newly returned Coach Chip Viney appeared to be more and more important to the young man. Notre Dame and OU were two of the biggest competitors for his services right up to signing day. On signing day itself via a live stream, Caleb Kelly let it be known that he’d be heading to Norman.