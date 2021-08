It is hard to imagine a modern business strategy without the integration of social media. As YouTube is the second largest search engine globally, it is one of the obvious choices for brands that want to expand their influence in the industry. Of course, today’s competition is enormous. Yet, social platforms still make a big difference for young brands who need to increase the awareness of potential customers and build a connection with them. There are many strategic steps that business owners have to take as they climb to the Olympus of the industry. In this article, we shall concentrate your attention on the methods that help to increase the awareness and visibility of the brand on YouTube.